IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.61. 786,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.35. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

