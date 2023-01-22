Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

