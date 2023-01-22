Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.78

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $23.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 14,249 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

