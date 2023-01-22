Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.78

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $23.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 14,249 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Isabella Bank Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Isabella Bank
Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.