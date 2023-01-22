iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

