iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 8th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $58,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

