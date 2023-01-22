iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $252,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,355,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

