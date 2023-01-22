iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

