iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $397.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.78.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.