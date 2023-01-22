iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TIP stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.