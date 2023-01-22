IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$5.00 price objective on IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

IsoEnergy stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market cap of C$328.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.80.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.