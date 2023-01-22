iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

