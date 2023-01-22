Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IZOZF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Izotropic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

