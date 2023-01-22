Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after acquiring an additional 383,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

