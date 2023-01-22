JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.12% of JanOne worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 24,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. JanOne has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About JanOne

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 150.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

(Get Rating)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.