Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $4,243.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,363.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,400.50. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,243.73 and a 1-year high of $4,243.73.

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

