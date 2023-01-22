Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $4,243.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,363.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,400.50. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,243.73 and a 1-year high of $4,243.73.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
