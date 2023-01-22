JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

