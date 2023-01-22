JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135,358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,913,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 6,869,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,548. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.