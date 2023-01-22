Jet Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,431.09 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.45 million and $52,431.09 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00040549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00712205 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,820.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

