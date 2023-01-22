JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 11,168,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

