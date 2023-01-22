John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 137,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,563. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

