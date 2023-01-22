John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. CWM LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 123.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 250.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HTD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

