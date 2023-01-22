Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $28,981.52 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00227221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12192476 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,810.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

