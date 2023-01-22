JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.70 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

FRA TKA opened at €7.07 ($7.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.60. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.36).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.