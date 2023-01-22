JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 56

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.81).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Stock Performance

LON AGR opened at GBX 55.45 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.30. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 47.43 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.88).

Assura Announces Dividend

About Assura

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.