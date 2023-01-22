KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 655,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,510. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 832,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

