Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 117,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,710. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.73. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.