Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRDXF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kardex in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kardex from CHF 205 to CHF 200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $167.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.84. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Stories

