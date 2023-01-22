Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $96.38 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $96.38 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,110,173,953 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,094,186,613 with 16,094,186,613.534336 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.005976 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,794,322.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

