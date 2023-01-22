Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,090,198,232 coins and its circulating supply is 16,090,208,766 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,070,225,561 with 16,070,225,561.000435 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00641605 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,889,028.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

