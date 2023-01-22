Kaspa Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $97.89 million and $1.91 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,104,175,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,181,265 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,094,186,613 with 16,094,186,613.534336 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.005976 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,794,322.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

