KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.29. KemPharm shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 271,110 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KemPharm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

KemPharm Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Insider Activity

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 328.56%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 9,500 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KemPharm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KemPharm by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

