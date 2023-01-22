KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 848.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.