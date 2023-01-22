KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLXE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 198,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

