Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $45.01 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

