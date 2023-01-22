Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.04 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 663.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of HAS opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

