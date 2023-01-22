Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.65 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,181 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

CTLT stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

