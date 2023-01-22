Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.06 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFL. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

