Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $6.30 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.37.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $291.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $658.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.