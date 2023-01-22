Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.