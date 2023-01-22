Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.21% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

