Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 24,974 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.29% of Eventbrite worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of EB opened at $8.09 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

