Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 28,025 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.