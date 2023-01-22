KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $789.88 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00035028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

