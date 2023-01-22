Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.01. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 149 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Investec downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
