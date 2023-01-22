Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,078,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,255.0 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85.
About Kyowa Kirin
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.