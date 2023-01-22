Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,078,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,255.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

About Kyowa Kirin

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.