Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 175,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

LAKE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

