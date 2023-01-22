Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 589 ($7.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

