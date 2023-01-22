Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $20,446.42 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $20,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,012.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $20,747.50.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.8 %

LNTH stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.78. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

