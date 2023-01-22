Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 11.3 %

LEMIF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.52.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

