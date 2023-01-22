Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $35,539.68 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $474.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.